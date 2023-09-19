LA CROSSE—James Kroner, Sr., 96, of La Crosse, died at home on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 among his loving family. He was born on December 27, 1926 to Edgar L. and Katharine “Kitty” Kelly in La Crosse. He grew up in La Crosse and attended St. Mary’s, and then Blessed Sacrament grade schools before attending and graduating from Aquinas High School in the Class of 1944.

Jim then enrolled at the University of Notre Dame before leaving after his first semester to join the US Navy to serve as a Pharmacist Mate near the end of WWII. After his service, he returned to Notre Dame graduating in 1950 with a BA in Business. Jim would want you to know the Notre Dame football team won three of its four national championships under Coach Frank Leahy and never lost a home game while he attended Notre Dame.

After graduating, Jim returned to La Crosse to work at Kroner Hardware in downtown La Crosse. The store, founded by his grandfather Adam Kroner in 1868, is now run by his nephew, Bill Kroner and is currently the second oldest retail business in the City of La Crosse.

In 1951, Jim married “Mary” Maxine Cody at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in La Crosse.

Together they raised seven children all of whom survive him. They are: Jim, Jr. (Debbie Fitzpatrick) of Onalaska, John (Jeanne Newburg) of Pewaukee, Katharine (Mark Waller) of Merton, Nora (Bill Butrym) of Oconomowoc, Mary (Tim Barinka) of Austin, MN, Dan (Alicia Dargan) of Syracuse, NY and Ellen (Nick Andriacchi) of Chicago, IL.

While working at Kroner Hardware, Jim studied architectural hardware consulting which led to Kroner Hardware being a prominent supplier of hardware to contractors for commercial and institutional construction in the La Crosse area. In 1958, Jim was one of the founders for the La Crosse Area Builders Exchange and served on its original Board of Directors.

Jim (and after marriage Maxine) were members of Blessed Sacrament parish for over 80 years. Jim spent time serving the parish on the parish council, as an Usher and Communion Minister for years.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Maxine, his parents, his brother, (Edgar) and Edgar’s wife, Cleo, an infant sister, Elizabeth, and a daughter-in-law, Jeanne. In addition to his children, he is survived by 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren (with at least three more coming); his sister-in-law, Donna Cody; and loving nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Jim’s dedicated caregivers; Shiela Slaback, Lisa Heberlein, the staff of Village Caregiving (Jared, Kenadi, Cable, and Heather), his healthcare team at Mayo led by Dr. Thomas Cunningham, and the staff of Mayo Hospice. Thanks also to Srs. Kathy and Rochelle for all their kindness and prayers.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd., So. in La Crosse on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. There will be visitation at the church before the service starting at 9:00 a.m.

Those wishing to post messages of remembrance or condolence can do so under the obituary to be posted at the website for Blashcke Schneider Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Aquinas Catholic Schools.