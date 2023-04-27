A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Crucifixion Catholic Church in La Crescent. Friends may call at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.