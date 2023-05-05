DRESBACH, MN—James L. Huerkamp, 91, of Dresbach, MN, died at his home on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Crucifixion Catholic Church in La Crescent. Friends may call at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent on Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 PM and at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Memorials are preferred to the Gundersen Health System Hospice. A complete obituary and guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.