ST. JOSEPH RIDGE—James L. “Jim” Hesselberg, 81, of St. Joseph Ridge, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023, at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Parish at St. Joseph Ridge. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass, Saturday, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
More information can be found, and condolences may be offered at www.FredricksonFuneralHomes.com