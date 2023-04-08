CADOTT—On April 5, 2023, we lost the love of our lives. James Lee “Jimmy” Watton, 79, of Cadott, died peacefully at home surrounded by family while under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Jimmy was born June 6, 1943, in Eau Claire to Garfield and Esther (Winterton) Watton. He grew up in Chippewa Falls and attended elementary and high school in Chippewa Falls.

On May 25, 1968, he married Carolyn Ouimet in Cornell. Jimmy worked at Chippewa Brass & Aluminum Foundry for many years. Following that he worked as a custodian for the Chippewa Falls School District until his retirement at age 70.

Jimmy loved fishing, mowing his 40 acre lawn, spending time with family and friends, working on cars, and volunteered many hours at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena driving the Zamboni.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn; sons: Nathan (Amy) and Garett Watton, both of Chippewa Falls; granddaughter, Isabel Rose Watton; sister, Judy Blaeser of Chippewa Falls; sisters-in-law: Sharon Watton of Arvada, CO and Jeanine Geissler of Cadott; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Harold and Madeline Ouimet; brothers: Douglas, Dennis (Lois), Gary (Pat), and Roger Watton; nephew, Monty Watton; and brother-in-law, Roger Geissler.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with Chaplain Mark Schwinn officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the St. Joseph’s Hospice Care Team, Dr. Erik Dickson, and dear friends, Dale and Debbie Konechney, for the wonderful help and care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Jimmy was a dad, a family man first and foremost. He was a troublemaker, teacher, and friend—the one person we could call to take our troubles away. Heartbreaks hurt less when he was by our side. Even in the darkest hours he was always there for us. Rest in Peace, Jimmy, and know we will miss you every day.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.