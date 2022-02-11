James Lee Moore

STURGEON BAY—James Lee Moore, 78, of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022. James was born to Harold J. Moore and Charlotte Lueck Moore on October 16, 1943.

He is survived by, and will be lovingly remembered by his sister-in-law, Mary Moore; his nieces: Jennifer Moore of Golden Valley, Minnesota, and Lauren Moore of Georgetown Kentucky; his great nieces: Elizabeth, Maren, and Vivien, (Jennifer); his cousins with whom he shared countless and fond childhood memories; and the amazing staff and wonderful friends he came to know at Anna’s Healthcare of Sturgeon Bay. Anna’s truly became a much loved home place for Jim. A place of kindness, respect, mutual kidding, deep discussions, and an abundance of laughter.

James was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Charles Moore, and a beloved niece, Sarah Moore.

Jim was a sports fan for all of his life, and was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, and the Chicago Cubs. He never minded being the one vocal Bears fan in a room filled with Packer backers.

Jim spent his early childhood years in Camp Douglas Wisconsin, before he and his family moved to nearby Tomah. James graduated from Tomah High School in 1961. He served in the army, and after basic training at Fort Knox Kentucky, he was stationed in Germany. When he returned home, he worked for a time, at the railroad yards in Tomah, and later at Volk Field Air National Guard base in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin.

Memorial Services for Jim will be held in the Chapel at Anna’s Healthcare in Sturgeon Bay at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.