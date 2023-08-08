ELKHART, IN—James Leo “Jim” Knopick, 80 of Elkhart passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. Jim was born on September 5, 1942 in Winona, MN to Leo and Angeline Knopick.

Jim married Kathleen “Kassie” Mulheran at Christ the King Catholic Church in Minneapolis, MN on August 19, 1967. After honorably serving his country in the United States Navy, Jim used the GI Bill to earn his degree from Winona State in 1969. He then began his career in the food industry where he developed many new products. His career’s journey took him and his family from Minnesota to Pennsylvania to Indiana. He enjoyed fishing, shooting, and being a Boy Scout leader, as well as traveling the world with his dear Kassie. They are members at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. He loved to spend time with his friends and family, especially with his grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kassie Knopick of Elkhart, IN their children Alexander “Alex” (Patricia “Patty”) Knopick of Edina, MN, Kathleen “Kate” (Ryan) Coates of Elkhart, IN, Andrew (Kate) Knopick of Edina, MN, Megan Knopick of Minnetonka, MN, and James Joseph Knopick of Elkhart, IN; grandchildren Will, Katie, Molly, and Bridget Knopick, Emma, Sam, Celia, Jack, and Leo Coates, Mary, Louie, and Johnny Knopick; his sister Julie (Tom) Wildenborg of Madison, WI, and his brothers, twins Robert “Bob” Knopick of Miller Beach, IN, William “Bill” (Dale) Knopick of Dallas, TX, Paul Knopick of Madison, WI, and Perry (Marte) Knopick of Fountain City, WI.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Angeline Knopick, and his son Benjamin James Knopick.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at St.

Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1331 North Main Street, Elkhart, IN 46514 where visitation will be one hour before Mass at the church. Fr. Logan Parrish will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.

