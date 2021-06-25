James Loyd (Jim) Mogensen

MINNEAPOLIS, MN—James Loyd (Jim) Mogensen, age 70, died in Minneapolis on June 11, 2021. He was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on March 14, 1951, the third child and first son of Martin Mogensen and Catherine Burke Mogensen. He was named for his grandfathers, James Burke and Loyd Mogensen.

Jim grew up in Tomah, Wisconsin and attended high school with the Class of 1969 before going into the Army where he served as a medic. After an honorable discharge, he lived in Madison and southern Wisconsin and then moved to Minneapolis where he worked as a draftsman and lived most of his life.

He is survived by Julie Jensen, his partner of 37 years and by his siblings: Margaret Nelson Brinkhaus, Marti Mogensen, Joel Mogensen, Mary Hardie (Don) and John Mogensen (Mary). He is also survived by nieces: Emilyn Nelson (Jeff) and Margarette (Maggie) Mogensen; nephew, Jared Hardie and by friends and family including Nichole Mark.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his niece, Elissa Nelson; his brothers-in-law: Chuck Nelson and Stan Brinkhaus.