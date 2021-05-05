James M. Bjorkman

James was born in LaCrosse, WI on June 20, 1935, the son of Alfred and Hazel Bjorkman of Bangor, WI. He was the youngest of nine children. He worked on his parents’ dairy farm until he joined the Air Force in 1955 and proudly served his country for 21 1/2 years. He married his high school sweetheart immediately following basic training. They were married for over 66 years. While serving in the Air Force he was a Communications Specialist, an Instructor and served in the Honor Guard. He managed to survive a plane crash in Alaska early in his Air Force career. During his time in the Air Force, he was stationed at numerous other stateside and oversees sites, including France, Turkey, and VietNam. While serving in the Air Force, James received numerous commendations and medals.