BURKBURNETT, TX—James M. Bjorkman “BJ”, 85, of Burkburnett, TX passed away on April 28, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home, Burkburnett, TX. A service will start at 1:00 p.m. followed by graveside military honors at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery.
James was born in LaCrosse, WI on June 20, 1935, the son of Alfred and Hazel Bjorkman of Bangor, WI. He was the youngest of nine children. He worked on his parents’ dairy farm until he joined the Air Force in 1955 and proudly served his country for 21 1/2 years. He married his high school sweetheart immediately following basic training. They were married for over 66 years. While serving in the Air Force he was a Communications Specialist, an Instructor and served in the Honor Guard. He managed to survive a plane crash in Alaska early in his Air Force career. During his time in the Air Force, he was stationed at numerous other stateside and oversees sites, including France, Turkey, and VietNam. While serving in the Air Force, James received numerous commendations and medals.
James retired from the Air Force in 1976. He then went to work as a civilian employee at Sheppard Air Force Base and retired in 1994. James and Phyllis travelled the country and took cruises to the Caribbean, Hawaii, Alaska, Panama Canal and New Zealand/Australia after their retirement enjoying life to the fullest.
He was a hard worker, but he also loved to bowl and received numerous trophies. He enjoyed boating and pulling his children and grandchildren on water devices. He loved Nascar racing, big band dancing, classic western movies, and country music shows.
James was a loving husband and father and will be missed by all. His mischievousness and elfish grin endeared him to everyone he met.
James is survived by his brother, Lester Bjorkman (Joan); his loving wife, Phyllis; four children: Karen Bjorkman-DiPiazza (Bob), Greg Bjorkman, Doug Bjorkman, and Patti Bjorkman; four grandchildren: Kami Griner, Kayla Green (Ray), Brittany Bjorkman and Brianna Simmons; three great grandchildren: Haleigh, Emry and Brayden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials in honor of James Bjorkman can be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.