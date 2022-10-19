WINONA — James M. Frankard, a 93-year-old resident of Winona, passed away Oct. 17, 2022. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home in Winona and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona.

James was born on July 17, 1929, in Milwaukee to Michael and Genevieve Frankard. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1950 and served for 11 years. He was united in marriage to Jean Bambenek on May 21, 1960, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. The couple lived in Roswell, New Mexico, for one year until James discharged from the Air Force in 1961. They moved to Winona, where he worked for Peerless Chain Company until his retirement. James built a Glasair III plane and broke nine world records with it. He also enjoyed woodworking. He made furniture and wooden toys, which he donated to the Toys for Tots program. James was a quiet guy but could go on forever once he began talking.