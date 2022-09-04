WEST SALEM — James Michael Mc Cann, 80, of West Salem, passed away peacefully at home, Monday, August 29, 2022, with his dog Hooch by his side. He was born on July 9, 1942 in La Crosse to James and Carol (Mc Killip) Mc Cann. He married Nancy Schultz on November 15, 1961, in La Crosse. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army from 1961 to 1965.

Jim was an avid fisherman, hunter, fantasy football and fantasy NASCAR participant. He also enjoyed many trips with Nancy to Las Vegas and trips over a 35-year period to Canada’s Lake of the Woods.

Jim is survived by two daughters: Barb Langston (Phil) and Colleen Mc Cann (Chris); grandchildren: Becky Kenter (Justin), Mathew Hastings; both step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. A special thank you to his extended family from Nick’s and Hunter’s that continued to enrich his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Nancy and son-in-law, Roger Rasmussen.

Per Jim’s request there will be no formal funeral services at this time.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced jointly by his family and the funeral home.