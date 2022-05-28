LAKE HALLIE — James N. “Jim” Mayer, 83, of Lake Hallie passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire after a battle with cancer.

He was born June 4, 1938, to Ray and Magdalene (Walter) Mayer. On June 14, 1958, he married Mary Gehl at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.

Jim graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1956. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1958. He then worked at Chippewa Shoe Co. as a heeler for 30 years and as a bartender at Culvers Bar for 25 years before retiring.

Jim was an avid hunter and loved to fish. He also enjoyed his garden and sharing it with family and friends, and spending time with his great-grandkids and watching them play ball.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Mary; three daughters: Roxanne (Randy) Bronoske, Linda (David) Marten, and Deborah Miller (Mike Schemenauer); daughter in-law, Karin Mayer; eight grandchildren: Sabrina Reiter, Crystal (Jason) Beam, Kevin Bronoske (Lindy), Nicole (Eric) Turner, Kimberly Marten, Douglas (Erica) Miller, Kristina Mayer (Kristie) and Thomas Mayer (Brittany); twelve great-grandchildren: Colton, Keira and Caiden Turner, Shelby and Riley Baldeshwiler, Selah and Symphony Reiter, Jordon Beam, Kylie Bronoske, Mason Lyons, Callum and Wren Miller; two step-grandchildren: Tony and Melanie Hurlburt; six step-great-grandchildren; three sisters: Lorraine Schueble, Bernadine (Benedict) Grill, and Anita Boos; and many other relatives; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father in-law; one son, James Mayer Jr.; one sister, Virginia (Richard) Marek; four brothers: Gerald (Evelyn), Robert (Jane), Donald (Donna), and Ronald (Marie) Mayer; and brothers-in-law: James Schueble and Delvin Boos.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls with Fr. Brandon Guenther officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Clinic Health System and the Oncology Department.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.