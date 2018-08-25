TREMPEALEAU — James Owen Weyant, 82, of Trempealeau passed away Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Converse, Texas.
James (Jim) was born March 25, 1936, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Wilbur and Ruth Weyant.
Jim lived in Turkey River, Iowa, and moved to Guttenberg, Iowa, when he was five. He married Doris Holten Nov. 15, 1958, and they moved to Trempealeau in 1965.
Jim proudly served in the Marines for three years, worked for nine years at John Deere and was employed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 34 years. He retired in 1992 as the lockmaster for Lock and Dam #6 in Trempealeau.
Jim was a Mason for 60 years, an involved member of the Sportsman’s Club and taught gun safety for 30 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a fan of NASCAR, the Vikings and country music.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris, in 2001; and his brothers, Russell and Robert; and sister, Jeneen.
Jim will forever be remembered by Rick and Denise Weyant, Julie and Gary Scott, Steven and Elena Weyant, Amy and Don Ricci, and Mark Weyant; his grandchildren, Gavin, Richie, Nathan, Allyson, Katherine, Hannah and Drew; his great-grandchildren, Coleton, Conner, Summer, Ruby, Eisley and Emersyn; and extended family.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at the Trempealeau Sportsman’s Club. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice of charity.