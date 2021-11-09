James Patrick "Pat" Doyle

He was the youngest of five children. His family later moved to LaCrosse, WI, where he graduated from Aquinas High School in 1958. After graduation, he joined the US Air Force and was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX. While in basic training, he received a letter in the mail from Senator William Proxmire that could have changed his life’s course. The letter was an appointment to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. His commanding officer studied the letter for a couple weeks, but the ultimate decision was for him to complete basic training, because he was already enlisted in the USAF. He served his country for four years and was stationed in Germany, France, and North Africa. Pat was most proud and honored to be a United States Air Force veteran.

After his honorable discharge, he enrolled in The University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse earning a bachelor of science degree in business administration and economics. After graduation, he went to work for International Harvester Company. A new piece of logging equipment was launched and Pat was charged with becoming an expert on it. As it turned out, he loved it, and a career was born with Pat specializing in timber harvesting equipment. He then went to work for Can-Car Equipment Company (later to become Tree Farmer Equipment Company) in Atlanta, Georgia. He served as regional manager and then transferred to McComb, MS to open and manage a new branch. He returned to Atlanta to serve as General Manager of the company. Three years later he followed his heart’s desire to own his own business. He returned to McComb, MS in 1979 and formed D-M Equipment Co. with longtime friend Ray Montalvo as his partner. After a few years he became the sole owner of the company where he and his wife worked together 32 years with a staff of loyal employees and customers. In 2010 he sold the business to Puckett Machinery Company of Jackson, MS. Pat stayed on staff for four years to assist in the transition for customers and employees and offer sales consulting. In 2015 Pat officially retired to spend more time with family, travel more with his wife and spoil his grandchildren. Soon after moving to Atlanta, Pat met the love of his life, Carlyn Peden, an Ole Miss graduate and native of Greenville, MS. They began dating and married on May 10, 1969 and enjoyed 52 years of a beautiful marriage. They were the loving parents of two children, a son and a daughter and five adored grandchildren. Pat and Carlyn enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. They enjoyed many travel experiences in the US, Canada, South America and Europe. He especially enjoyed cruise vacations with their entire family. Pat was proud to be a longtime member of the McComb community. He was a loyal, active parishioner of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church serving on the finance council and as an usher on the “A- team”(as his team humorously referred to themselves) for many years. He was honored to be a longtime member of the board of directors for First Bank, and was a member of the MS Forestry Association and Southwest MS Forestry Association. He was a sixteen year participant of Manresa House of Retreats, a Catholic mens’ retreat in Louisiana. He also served as President of the Cedar Ridge Homeowners Association, where Pat and Carlyn called home the past 12 years.