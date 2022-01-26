James Paul Kingslien

CASHTON—James (Jim) Paul Kingslien, 74, of Cashton, WI, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by all of his special loves, wife, daughters, sister, grandkids and the comfort and prayers from Pastor Amanda. Jim was born to Wilmer (Web) and Marie (Kaiser) Kingslien on January 20, 1948 on the kitchen table at the family farm in Cashton.

Jim began working in health care his sophomore year at St Mary’s hospital in Sparta. Upon graduating from Cashton High School, he attended the licensed practical nurse program (LPN) at Milwaukee Technical College. After completing the LPN program he came back to Sparta. In 1967 he received his draft notice. Instead of being drafted, he decided to enlist. After enlisting under the medical occupational of practical nurse, he had multiple assignments stateside and overseas, including a tour in Vietnam. During his time there, he was exposed to Agent Orange.

In 1977, he married Suzanne Kelly at Fort Riley, Kansas. Jim and Sue later welcomed two daughters, Shannon and Heather. Shannon was born in Fort Riley, Kansas in 1978. Heather later followed in 1981 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Upon Jim’s retirement from the Army in 1988, Sue accepted a civil service job in Europe. During that time Jim worked as a Family Program Coordinator in Heidelberg, Germany.

Jim and the family returned to Cashton in 1992. He started his own durable medical equipment store, Your Home Medical, and worked part time as a nurse at Bethel Home in Viroqua. Medical issues forced his retirement and he retired to Fairfield Bay, AR, for 4 years, then returned to the Coulee Region. His life was filled with many rich experiences and adventures.

Jim will be remembered for his love of a good game of Euchre or Pfeiffer, a cold beer, casino trips, traveling. Most of all, he will be remembered for his giving heart and his deep love for family.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gary, and a special aunt and uncle: Leonard and Evelyn Kelbel. He is survived by his loving wife Sue; daughters: Shannon (Tom) Jibben of La Crosse; Heather (Aaron) Lind; his three very adored grandkids: Terje Paul Lind, Kian David Lind, and Flora Marie Lind; and his sister Mary Kingslien of St. Cloud, FL.; along with many dear friends.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cashton, WI. Pastor Amanda Schultz Garcia will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation Friday, January 28, 2022, 5:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton, WI. Visitation will also be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be given in Jim’s name to any of the following charities, Cashton First Responders, Cashton Cupboard and Closet or Healing Touch Therapeutic Riding center, 3090 Comanche Rd., St. Cloud FL 34778.