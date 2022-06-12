NYSSA, Ore. — James Paul Richards was born on June 4, 1938, to Vivian Dollans and Frank Richards in Fayette, Iowa.

“Pauly” as he was known by the Fayette faithful loved sports and the outdoors. Pauly made friends wherever he went and he always lit up any room he walked into.

On June 25, 1959, while attending Upper Iowa University he married the love of his life Sharroll D. Fay. The two of them had known each other since kindergarten but it was college where they fell in love.

They left Fayette for Paul’s first teaching and coaching job in North Branch, Minn., where he was the head football coach. The family then migrated to Marshfield, Wis., and another head football coaching job. In 1969 Paul and Sharroll and their three kids moved to Minnesota City, Minn., which became home for most of their adult life. Paul taught and coached at Winona Senior High School.

“JP” as he was known by most in the Winona area had a tremendous influence on those he met. He was a great motivator of youth as a teacher and coach. Often past students would stop by the house and share stories and appreciation of how he listened and cared for them. He was the head tennis coach for 27 years and produced winning teams and players.

Paul’s kids were his joy. He and Sharroll were blessed with three: Nan, Ross, and Matt. He was a loving and caring father and would do anything for his kids. He enjoyed taking his kids hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a true outdoorsman and the life lessons learned in the duck blind and while in the boat shaped his kids’ lives. Playing tennis was a family tradition. When the family traveled, they would play tennis matches in each of the locations we visited. Paul would name each competition with a regional description and a David Buffer—ring announcer—flair. The matches were competitive and fun with the teams of Nan and Matt vs Ross and Dad. Paul was still playing tennis at the age of 83.

“Pauly” was a member of the Upper Iowa University Sports Hall of Fame.

Paul passed away on December 26, 2021, at his son’s home in Oregon with his family at his side.

Paul is survived by his wife, Sharroll, of 62 years; daughter, Nan; and his sons: Ross and Matt. Paul had nine grandchildren.

Pauly—JP—Dad—taught us that work hard and play hard. One of his favorite sayings was “you’re burning daylight.” He was the life of the party and was a larger than life character. His outgoing personality was tempered with a gentle and caring side that was observed by any who were in need.

Gone but not forgotten ... thanks for the memories dad ... we will see you again!

A graveside service is planned in Fayette, Iowa, at Grandview Cemetery on June 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.