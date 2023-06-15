He embraced life with good humor, kindness, and a strong measure of hard work. In fact, he held over 30 jobs throughout his long life. His mother was fond of commenting, “Why don’t you just get a steady job?” That Jim did, and more. After college in Wisconsin, he joined the United States Marine Corps where he proudly served for 6 years, from 1958 to 1964. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. Following that, his first notable job was in sales at the Rayette Company. Jim could sell anything; everyone liked him for his knowledge, his good taste, and his commitment to work. He recalled times that when he had five sales calls in a day, he stashed five starched and ready shirts in his car, one for each visit, so that he always appeared well turned out and professional. Jim persevered and excelled in business. As an entrepreneur, he entered the steel industry where he applied his sales talents at North Star Steel in St. Paul, Minnesota. In 1981 he, together with experienced partners and skilled managers, arranged the purchase of the shuttered Armco Steel in Marion, Ohio. Renaming it the Marion Steel Company, Jim served as President and Chairman of the Board and turned it into a family business, reflecting Jim’s commitment to his own family, to community service, and to social responsibility. Jim cared about the people who worked for him. Each day he walked the floor of the steel company, engaging folks, reminding them that he had an open-door policy. He was greatly admired by his employees because he treated them like his family. He turned Marion Steel into a thriving business creating over 400 jobs in a city that was suffering financially. In fact, one industry journal termed the business the Born Again Steel Mill. During the 1980s, when the country and Marion suffered an economic downturn, Marion Steel’s output grew from 100,000 tons to 380,000 tons producing as much as 60% of the steel consumed in the United States. Eventually when Jim decided to retire, he sold the company to Nucor Steel in 2005. Born in the small town of La Crosse, Wisconsin, Jim never forgot his roots. To this day, a yearly college scholarship goes to several recipients at Jim’s alma mater, Logan High School in La Crosse. His collection of handwritten thank you notes from those grateful graduates remained one of his cherished mementos.