 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James S. Misch

James S. Misch

LA CROSSE — James S. Misch, 70, of La Crosse, Wis., died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Monday, June 20, 2022. Jim’s entire obituary, condolence page and service information will be available soon at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 tips for traveling with a large group

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News