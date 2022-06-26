LA CROSSE — James S. Misch, 70, of La Crosse, Wis., died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Monday, June 20, 2022. Jim’s entire obituary, condolence page and service information will be available soon at www.schumacher-kish.com.
LA CROSSE — James S. Misch, 70, of La Crosse, Wis., died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Monday, June 20, 2022. Jim’s entire obituary, condolence page and service information will be available soon at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.