James Saxton

WEST SALEM — James (Jim) Saxton, 90, of West Salem died Friday, April 29, 2022, of natural causes. He was born in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, on June 3, 1931, the eldest of five children. He married Frankie Ann Gill of Humboldt, South Dakota, on June 21, 1958. They have four children.

Jim earned a Bachelor’s Degree from River Falls Teachers College, now the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and continued his education at Western Michigan University, completing a Master’s of Education. His career began as a high school teacher and coach, eventually becoming a principal, spending eight years at West Salem High School from 1971 to 1979. Jim continued his career in education, retiring in 1988.

Jim was a lifelong Catholic and a member of St. Teresa of Kolkata, formerly St. Leo the Great, parish in West Salem.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Frankie Ann; his children: Mark (Laura) Saxton, Patricia (Fred) Blacklock, Jean (Randy) Merg, Thomas (Carol) Saxton; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

It was Jim’s wish to have his body donated to the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Teresa of Kolkata in West Salem on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to a charity of your choice in Jim’s honor.