James Skemp age 92, of Rice Lake, WI, died Sunday, August 29, 2021 at his daughters home in Nowthen, MN.

He was born on October 10, 1928 in LaCrosse, WI to Raymond “Roy” and Dagny (Larsen) Skemp. Jim graduated from Acquinas High School in LaCrosse and then graduated in Bachelor of Science from University of Wisconsin—Madison. He was married to Jean Marie Holmgreen on October 20, 1951 in Fort Riley, Kansas. Jim entered the United States Army and served in the Korean Conflict and was later Honorably Discharge.

Jim worked for Upjohn Pharmaceuticals company in Kalamazoo, Michigan for many years as a salesman. Jim was a loving and caring father. He enjoyed his time socializing with his friends at Drag’s Restaurant and Maxine’s Restaurant.

Jim was an avid collector of many different things and going to garage sales. His favorite line was—“Gotta have a hobby”.

He is survived by a son, James (Megan) Skemp; three daughters: Lisa Skemp, Jeanne (Gustavo) Diaz de Leon and Kathleen (John) Raether; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Skemp; two sons: Patrick and Steven; and two sisters: Kathleen Gillmeister and Louise Roob. A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, September 4, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery with Full Military Rites accorded him by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements. The family requests that masks be worn during the visitation and funeral service. The funeral service will be live-streamed on Facebook at Jon Tillung.