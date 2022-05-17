 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James V. Pedretti

James V. Pedretti

GENOA—James V. Pedretti, Jr., 62 of Genoa, died Saturday May 14, 2022, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday May 19, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Genoa. A visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can be scammed from your couch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News