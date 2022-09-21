 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Walter Maier

LA CROSSE—James W. Maier, 88, of La Crosse, passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2022 at the Gundersen Health System. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 26th at 11:00 a.m. at Olivet Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge Street. Pastor Luanne Sorenson will officiate and burial will be in the French Island Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Monday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of services.

