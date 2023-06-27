CHIPPEWA FALLS — James William Kline, age 71, of Chippewa Falls passed away from this earthly world to a heavenly one, after a nine-month battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family at Bloomer Mayo.

Jim was born Sept. 7, 1951, to Norman and Katherine Bernice (Burback) Kline in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, where he grew up with his two brothers, William (Joanne), Thomas (Diane), and Kathy (the late Carey).

After graduating high school, Jim attended college at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He then met what would become the love of his life at a dance hall named Little Switzerland just outside Menomonee Falls. Cheryl was no easy catch, but with Jim’s persistence, he finally convinced her to go on a date with him the following weekend.

They fell in love and were married on May 20, 1972. Jim then accepted a full-time position at Peerless Gear as a purchasing agent. In 1977, they moved to Eau Claire. The Eau Claire area offered a better area where they could raise their children: Tim (Kalina), Mike (Alison) and Chris (SamanthaSue White).

Once in Eau Claire, Jim took a human resource position at Wisconsin Beef Industries. Later in Jim’s career path, he pursued a position in sales, where he succeeded in helping grow a small local business into a nationwide competitor in mobile HVAC, and lastly as a sales manager for Gateway Truck & Refrigeration. Jim enjoyed talking and joking with people, so a career in sales was a natural fit for him, creating many lifelong relationships with customers of his.

Jim was an amazing father and devoted husband. He coached and was involved in his boys’ baseball teams. He also helped all three of them develop a love for the great outdoors. Whether it be annual hunting trips, camping, fishing or the many ATV trips, none will ever be forgotten. When his sons married, he treated his new daughters-in-law like they were his own. All these accomplishments and hobbies were very important to him.

Jim’s absolute pride and joy were his eight grandchildren: Emmalia, Makayla, Chase, Brody, Reece, Kaydence, Kyleigh and Lainee. He was very proud and an incredible “Papa” to them. If you were having a conversation with him, you were most likely to hear about any one of them.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Katherine, and his sister, Kathy Szybski.

Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, June 29, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 810 Pearl St. in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Thursday, June 29, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.