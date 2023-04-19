HOLLY SPRINGS, NC—James William McNeilly, of Holly Springs, North Carolina, passed on November 23, 2022. James was born February 17, 1928, in Grenada, British West Indies.

He graduated from Chicago Teachers College and became a teacher. He married Esperanza (Hope, in English) Dominguez in 1950.

James and Esperanza had four children: Laurina, Maya (Barry), James (Cindy), and Mark (Sandy), who all survive him, except for Laurina. James is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

After teaching for fifteen years in Chicago, James moved his family to rural Viroqua, Wisconsin, in order to achieve his lifetime dream of becoming a farmer. After farming for many years, he worked as a social worker for Crawford County.

He touched countless lives, receiving several Presidential Awards for his volunteer work (including co-founding the Vernon County Hospice facility and the St. Claire Mission Clinic in Sparta).

After moving to North Carolina some 20 years ago, James often spoke with fondness of his time in the Viroqua area and his friends there.

Burial will take place mid-afternoon, Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Viroqua Cemetery, 429 East Hickory St., Viroqua, WI. Please contact Jim McNeilly, Jr. at 608-769-8989 or jmcneilly@msn.com for details if you wish to be present.

Donations may be made in James’ name to the Hope James Foundation, P.O. Box 822, Holly Springs, NC 27540.