Jamie Birner

WARRENS — Jamie L. Birner, 32, of Warrens passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was born Aug. 26, 1986, to Larry and Eileen (Richmond) Birner in Tomah. Jamie was a 2005 graduate of Tomah High School. In 2009 he graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Stout. He worked as the head of Quality Control at Mathews, Inc.
Jamie could make friends with anyone no matter how young or old. He loved spending time with his family and had a unique and special bond with his mom. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed time hunting and fishing. Jamie was a genuine and kind hearted person who touched many lives.
He is survived by his parents, Larry and Eileen; brothers, Todd (Tracy Oswald) Parr, Tracy (Heidi) Parr and their children, Jarrett and Jackson Parr, and Terry (Andrea) Parr; his significant other, Michelle Organ and her daughter, Kaurie Organ; and his dogs, Jr., Gracie Lou, and Bo.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruth Birner.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are also invited for visitation from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.