BLOOMER—Jamie L. Davis, age 49, passed away on August 4, 2023, at Froedtert Hospital in Pleasant Prairie due to years of health issues.

She was born on August 28, 1973, in Illinois to Cecil Cross and Phyllis (Bourn) Moos. Jamie attended Chippewa Falls High School and graduated with the Class of 1991.

Before her illness, Jamie enjoyed attending concerts, travelling, riding rollercoasters and being with her family and friends.

Jamie is survived by her daughters: Lilly (Chance) Markham and Kendall Davis; granddaughter, Alice; father, Cecil Cross; sister, Julie (Scott) Mueller; significant other, Jeff Stix; two nieces; one nephew; and numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents, Alfred and Phyllis Moos; and cousin, Brenda Kuhn.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 18, 2023 at the Bloomer Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow the burial from 1:30-3:00 PM at the Bloomer Moose Lodge.

Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.