WHITEHALL—Jamison M. Johnson, 32, of Whitehall, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at home in his sleep due to an Epileptic Seizure.

Jamison was born on October 19, 1990 at Unity Hospital in Fridley, MN, the son of Daniel Berthiaume and Jamie Johnson.

He grew up in Cornell, WI and later attended and graduated from Chi-Hi High School in 2009, he was employed at Adept Engraving in Chippewa Falls.

Jamison enjoyed watching movies and computers.

Jamison is survived by his mother, Jamie Johnson; his father, Daniel Berthiaume; grandmother, Marge Berthiaume; sister, Kelcy Johnson; nieces and nephews: Theo Johnson, Keon Johnson, Syrena Johnson, Tateonna Johnson and Penelopie Johnson; aunts and uncles: Joseph (Alexandra) Johnson, Russell (Tonya) Johnson, Richardo (Nicole) Johnson, Dave (Terri) Berthiaume, Lynn Berthiaume, Pam (Mike) Rothchild, and Brian Berthiaume.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Kathleen Johnson; paternal grandfather, Archie Berthiaume; two uncles: Tim Berthiaume, Randy Berthiaume; and a cousin, Girdie Johnson.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday July 31, 2023 at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, 220 S. 7th Street, Cornell, WI. Interment will be in the Cornell Cemetery, Cornell, WI following the service.

A Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM until the time of service Monday at the Funeral Home.

