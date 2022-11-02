WESTBY—Jan R. (Alexander) Kvamme, age 65, of Westby, WI, and formerly of Readstown, WI, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. She was born in Boscobel, WI, on April 2, 1957, the daughter of Gerald “Jerry” and Darlene (Van Natta) Alexander. Jan worked a few jobs over the years, but she was always a full-time mom to her four sons. Family was an essential part of Jan’s life, and she loved spending time with them, especially her grandkids, who were her world. Jan had a knack for keeping up with everything that was going on around her, when she wasn’t talking on the phone, she’d be listening to the scanner. Jan also liked horses, watching birds, going thrift shopping, making crafts, listening to engines roar, and Young Sheldon on TV.
Jan is survived by her four sons: Jason “Jake” (Julie) Alexander, Rick (Linda) Alexander, Daniel (Tiffany) Turben, and Jeremy (Stacey Kansier) Kvamme; 11 grandkids: Brianna, Charlize, Vanessa, Kaden, Skyler, Devon, Brayden, Jurnee, Spirit, Trinitee, and Kember; a sister, Pam (Mike) Geier; a brother, Todd Alexander; many nieces, nephews and friends; and her furries: Toby, Sammy, and Taz.
In addition to her parents, Jan was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Kenneth Kvamme.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua. Burial will be in the Readstown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua, and on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with her services. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com.