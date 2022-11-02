WESTBY—Jan R. (Alexander) Kvamme, age 65, of Westby, WI, and formerly of Readstown, WI, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. She was born in Boscobel, WI, on April 2, 1957, the daughter of Gerald “Jerry” and Darlene (Van Natta) Alexander. Jan worked a few jobs over the years, but she was always a full-time mom to her four sons. Family was an essential part of Jan’s life, and she loved spending time with them, especially her grandkids, who were her world. Jan had a knack for keeping up with everything that was going on around her, when she wasn’t talking on the phone, she’d be listening to the scanner. Jan also liked horses, watching birds, going thrift shopping, making crafts, listening to engines roar, and Young Sheldon on TV.