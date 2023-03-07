CHIPPEWA FALLS — Jana Rae Clutter, age 71, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, March 5, 2023.

She was born April 27, 1951, in Newark, Ohio, to Mary Jane (Williamson) and John Robison. She graduated from Newark High School, Newark, Ohio, with the class of 1969.

On Dec. 6, 1969, Jana married Ron Clutter at Perryton Church of Christ in Perryton, Ohio. In 1980, they moved to Chippewa Falls, where Ron started his career as a doctor of chiropractic. Jana made their home and raised their children. Once the children were in school, Jana volunteered as a teacher at their school. In 1995, she began teaching full time at Christ Lutheran School in Chippewa Falls. She enjoyed teaching seventh and eighth grade and taught music for all grades. She retired in 2014.

Jana was blessed with a beautiful singing voice, which she often shared at school and at church services. She was also a talented pianist/organist. Along with her love for music, Jana also enjoyed crocheting. She loved making special baby blankets for each grandchild. They will forever cherish her creations, and she will be dearly missed.

Jana is survived by her husband, Ron of Chippewa Falls; three sons, Brad (Cindy) of Hatley, Wisconsin, Matthew (Daphne) of Jersey City, New Jersey, and Spencer (Heather) of La Crescent, Minnesota; sister, Rev. Leslie (Bob) Lake of Ashland, Ohio; brother, John (Kim) Robison of Newark, Ohio; and ten grandchildren, Jacob, Lydia, Austin, Madi, Scarlet, Corbin, Cash, Bergen, Camden and Macklin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two miscarried babies; and a daughter, Mary, born and died on May 28, 1975.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, March 9, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 10, at Christ Lutheran Church, 467 E. Colome St., Chippewa Falls with Rev. Greg Stenzel officiating. Visitation will also begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the church.

Following the service on Friday, interment will take place at the Northern WI Veterans Memorial.

In lieu of flowers, generous memorials gifts would be appreciated to Christ Lutheran School, 467 E. Colome St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed/recorded and available to view at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituaries/jana-clutter.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa, Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.