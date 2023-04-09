Jane E. Johnson, 87, of La Crosse, died on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse. She was born in Ferryville, Wis., on April 4, 1935, to John and Gertrude (Ogne) Tweed. After high school, Jane found her way to Chicago, where she met and married Milo Johnson in 1970. In 1972, she gave birth to her pride and joy, Stephen Thaddius Johnson. After moving their family to Owatonna, Minn., Milo and Jane later divorced.

Jane spent the majority of her years employed as a secretary at Chileda. After retiring, she continued to work at Forest Park in La Crosse. For her years of hard work later in life, she received recognition by Workforce Connection by being named the 2015 Wisconsin Older Worker of the Year.

Anyone that knew Jane, was aware of her profound love for “The Old Place” in Ferryville. This was the home that Jane grew up in with her siblings, which the family still owns today. In her free time, Jane could be found here enjoying the sunshine and scenery, reminiscing about her younger years. Aside from her love for Ferryville, she was a dedicated church choir member for 50 plus years, most of those years at English Lutheran. Jane would want to be remembered for her spunky, colorful personality and her favorite color, purple.

Jane is survived by her only son, Stephen Johnson; sister, Nancy Dale; nieces: Janette Dawson, Marcia Staves, Paula (Jim) Steadman, Kathy (Jose) Ruiz, Carmen (Greta) Tweed, Mary (Patrick) Lemmens; nephews: Rich (Lorie) Dale, Jim Morrison, David (Kathy) Lindevig and many other great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Milo Johnson; sisters: June Lindevig, Joyce Morrison, Gladys and Marie Tweed; brother, Robert Tweed; sister-in-law, Rosemary Tweed; brothers-in-law: Harold Dale, Harold Lindevig, and Robert Morrison; nephews: Steven Lindevig and Jeff, John, and Jerry Morrison.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at English Lutheran Church, 1509 King St., La Crosse, with Pastor Becky Goche officiating. Friends may call on the family on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hearten House and Riverside Transitional Care for the exceptional care given to Jane. If so inclined, memorials can be given to the English Lutheran Church Choir in Jane's memory.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home of La Crosse is assisting the family with arrangements.