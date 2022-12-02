Jane E. "Ma" (Bergeron) Roshell

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Jane E. "Ma" (Bergeron) Roshell, age 69, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully at Rutledge Home on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Jane was born on April 21, 1953, to Jim and JoAnn (Johnson) Bergeron in Chippewa Falls. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School with the Class of 1971.

After high school, Jane attended college and received a degree in Early Childhood Education, which she used to run a successful in-home day care, Tender Heart Family Care, for many years. She also worked as a teacher and bus driver for several years prior to running her daycare.

Jane loved her family more than anything else. She was a fantastic mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all. Jane would feed anyone who came through her door, and always had a place to stay for those who needed it. In her younger years, Jane would camp, hunt, and fish with her family year-round.

Jane will forever be remembered by her sons: Corie Bergeron, Travis (Tina) Roshell, Terry (Kayla) Roshell, and Donnie Kukuk; grandchildren: Malia Lombard, Brook Weycker, Clowey Roshell, Mac Hanson, Lillyona Roshell, Raelyn Hanson, Tayden Roshell, Neveah Roshell, Faith Roshell, Grace Roshell; great-grandchildren: Urijah, Isaiah, and Elijah Lauer; sister, Sandra (Thomas) Brost; and many other relatives and friends.

Jane was preceded in death by the love of her life, Billy Kukuk; her parents, Jim and JoAnn; siblings: Nancy McIrvin, Mary Kay Frederick, David and Dennis, both in infancy, James, Jr., and Steven.

A Celebration of Life will be planned by Jane's family at a later date.

Jane's family would like to thank the staff at Rutledge Home for the wonderful care and support that they have given her over the last four years. They would also like to thank St. Joseph's Hospice for caring for her in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Jane's name.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.