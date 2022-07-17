WINONA — Jane Knothe, age 65, of Winona, Minn., passed away on July 2, 2022, at home with her husband and sister by her side. Cancer may have shortened her life, but in her words, the hand that she was dealt did not define her. Rather, Jane was blessed to have lived her life as a true reflection of the Bible verse “This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad!” Thus she considered herself very lucky in every way. Each day her inner beauty, infectious smile, and desire to help anyone and everyone in a non-judgmental way, led her to a life filled with an accepting smile, quick wit, glowing kindness, and a bevy of treasured friendships with people of all ages. Jane was fond of proper grammar, a stickler for manners, courtesy, and hospitality, and guests rarely left her house without a parting gift. Her marriage with Terry of 44 years was built on the foundation of unconditional love, constant communication, and shared passions of faith and family, the wonders of nature, and of their pets. Her unbelievable memory skills and ability to put things in perspective led Terry to coin the phrase, “What would Jane do in this situation?” as they shared the daily questions of life. Jane helped make the world a better place. Even though she was too modest to ever say so, she would hope that somehow, someway, people might find an example in her life that could also help make life just a little bit easier for someone, somehow.

Jane was born February 10, 1957, in Chambersburg, Pa., to Joseph and Shirley (Coryea) Lutz. She graduated from Burnsville, Minn., Senior High School and Winona State University. On August 26, 1978, she married the love of her life, Terry Knothe.

Jane worked 20 years with Winona Health followed by 20 more years at Merchants Bank as an Executive Assistant until her retirement in 2020. She led groups like 10 Days of Giving, United Way, Steamboat Days functions, Christmas holiday concerts and many others. She was very active in her community, delivering meals for Winona Volunteer Services, serving on the board of St. Anne’s Foundation and the Winona Area Red Cross, Past President of the Winona Area Women in Business group, a member of local Professional Administrative Assistants organizations, PEO, and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Jane will be forever loved and missed by her husband, Terry, who she loved with her whole heart; her sister, Carolyn Lutz; brother, Greg (Martha) Lutz; sisters-in-law: Mary Pat (Jay) DeLong, Pam (Mark) Moran and Connie Knothe (Randy Olson); nieces and nephews: Amber Jane (Joe) Christman, Zach (Alyssa) Lutz, Jamie (Jeremy) Pauls, Chad Knothe (Erika Torrison), John (Tabatha) DeLong, Austin (Kaitlin) DeLong, Ben (Kelsea) DeLong, Eric (Alyssa) DeLong, Taylor (Brianna) Knothe and Emily Knothe; step-mother-in-law, Judy Knothe; many great-nieces and nephews; and her much-loved four-legged companion, Finn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Shirley Lutz; brothers-in-law: Mark and Mike Knothe; and parents-in-law, Al and Mary Knothe.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with the Reverend Michael Cronin officiating. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass in the Visitation Commons at the church. There will also be visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview. Livestream of the funeral Mass will be available via a link on Jane’s obituary page at www.hofffuneral.com.

Jane’s family would like to express their gratitude for the outpouring of support showered upon Jane, and on all of us during this health journey. Family, friends, neighbors, prayer chains, the staff of Gundersen Health System, Fr. Mike Cronin, and so many others helped provide physical, mental, and spiritual support in a way that is truly appreciated.

Memorials are preferred to the Winona Area Humane Society (1112 E Broadway St., Winona MN 55987), St. Charles, Minn., schools towards a scholarship in Jane’s honor (https://scschools.revtrak.net/district/#/v/donation), or donor’s choice.

Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family with arrangements.