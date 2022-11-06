Jane L. Frieburg

VERONA — Jane Frieburg, age 78, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the SSM Health-Monroe Hospice Home. She was born on July 31, 1944, at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis., the daughter of Leonard and Ethel (Mickelson) Losness. Jane graduated from Boyceville High School in 1962 and then attended UW-River Falls. On September 18, 1965, she married William Frieburg at the Hay River Lutheran Church in Wheeler, Wis.

After her children were grown, Jane continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point earning a degree in Social Work in 1991. She then moved to the Madison area, where she worked at Divine Savior in Portage and later the University of Wisconsin, from which she retired in 2010. In 2001, she met Dale Bomberg, and the couple has spent the last 21 years together. Jane was active throughout her life enjoying walking, cross country skiing, golfing, bowling, and curling. During her time in Wausau, Jane was very active in the curling community.

Jane made friends easily with her wonderful sense of humor and outgoing personality. She started a new chapter in her life upon moving to Madison in 1991, where she made many new lifelong friends as well as staying connected to her childhood and Wausau friends. Jane enjoyed her Friday nights celebrating with friends and family. If Jane was at the party, it was just a little bit better.

Jane was a loving mother and grandmother, and is survived by her children: Chad (Amy O’Connor) Frieburg and Kara (Nick) Zizzo; grandchildren: Ali, Riley, and Dane Frieburg and Joe Zizzo. She is further survived by her longtime companion, Dale Bomberg; brother-in-law, Marlow Solberg; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Judy Solberg.

A Celebration of Jane’s life will be held on November 19, 2022, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at N Plus One Café, 507 Bruce St., Verona, Wis. Jane lived a fun, colorful life, and bright clothing attire is encouraged for her final celebration.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family. Burial will be held at a later date at Hay River Church in Wheeler, Wis.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.