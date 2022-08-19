Jane Louise Tetzloff, age 64, lost her battle August 16, 2022, after a tough and courageous fight after being diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

She was born February 5, 1958, to Henry and Mary (Sarnowski) Tetzloff at St. Michaels Hospital in Stevens Point, WI. She grew up on a small dairy farm with seven brothers and sisters and attended Amherst Schools where she graduated Valedictorian in 1976. She briefly attended UWSP before working for the UW Extension in Portage County.

Jane married her husband Jim in 1978. They moved to Saukville for a year before settling down in Cadott. She worked part time in the Land Conservation Department in Chippewa County and attended UWEC. She graduated Cum Laude in 1988, with a degree in Geography and Land Use Planning. She worked for a year in Trempealeau County at the LCD before securing a position in the Chippewa County LCD where she worked until retirement in 2015.

The farmers and contractors she worked with respected and trusted her greatly. She secured over 100 water quality projects that cleaned up Duncan Creek, and was instrumental in setting up and managing the Clean Water Projects and groundwater testing programs in Chippewa County. She retired in 2015 and enjoyed life until her cancer diagnosis.

Jane is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Crystal of Eau Claire; siblings: Dale (Kathy) of Stevens Point, Glen (Mary) of Naples, FL, Al (Lynn) of Merrill, Judy of Stevens Point, Gary (Carol) of Zimmerman, MN, Joan Read (Mike) of Melbourne, FL, Paul (Melanie) of Greenville; many nieces and nephews and their children.

Her family wishes to thank the staff of the Marshfield Cancer Center and Hospital for their devotion, skill and tenderness with Jane’s care.

She will be missed by all those who knew her. No services or remembrances are scheduled at this time.

