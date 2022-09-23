MENOMONIE — Jane M. Loiselle, age 76, of Menomonie passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Care Partners in Menomonie.

Jane was born May 15, 1946 to Daniel and Harriet (Verdon) Ausman, Sr. in Eau Claire.

Jane is survived by her sons: Todd A. Ziehr (Barbara) of Menomonie and Jason E. Ziehr of Chippewa Falls; brother, Jim Ausman of Chippewa Falls; grandsons; Jordan, Casey and David; and great-grandson, Michael.

Jane was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Ziehr; her parents; brother, Dan Ausman, Jr.; and sisters, Theresa DesForge, Beverly Doege, and Faith Bauer.

Per family wishes, no services will be held.

Jane was a loving mother, sister, grandma and friend.

