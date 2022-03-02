ST. JOSEPH—Jane M. (Mikshowsky) O’Neil; After a four-year battle with Lou Gehrig’s Disease, Jane passed away at her home with her loving family by her side, on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the age of 71.

She was born November 23, 1950, to Joseph and Orena (Jungen) Mikshowsky; she was her dad’s 40th birthday present. Jane was the youngest of five children, graduating from West Salem High School in 1968. As a young girl, she learned to play the accordion and joined Danny Lebakken’s Accordion Band, playing in the Octoberfest Parade and as far away as Chicago. In her teens, she worked at the Villa St. Joseph in the kitchen and after graduation, she worked at the Batavian National Bank as a teller. On May 3, 1980, Jane married Russ O’Neil, and in 1985, they opened O’Neil’s Pub on Irish Hill which they operated until 2000. Jane also worked at Hillview Nursing Home for 25 years and as a CNA at Villa St. Joseph.

Jane enjoyed cooking and always made corn beef and cabbage for friends and family for St. Patrick’s Day. She was a wonderful baker and always took treats and chocolate chip cookies to family gatherings; and her blue-ribbon apple pies were always delicious. Jane especially loved spending time with family. Thank you to Sarah, Susie, Lisa, Doug and Diane for your many visits, and also thanks to Wesley, Dylan, Ava and Alivia for always brightening her day.

Jane is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Russ; by Lucy, her dog that she loved; brother, Doug Mikshowsky of La Crosse; sister, Diane Strupp of La Crosse; sister-in-law, Doris Mikshowsky of La Crosse; brother-in-law, Fred Zitzner of Viroqua; sister-in-law, Karen (Dick) Mullenberg of Sparta; sisters-in-law: Trish Clements of Sparta, Deb (Leroy) Lofton of Peoria, IL, Peggy (Duane) Kneifel of West Salem, and Tammi (Robert) Gorniak of West Salem; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Joe and Orena; in-laws: Elmer and Betty O’Neil; sister, Darlene Zitzner; brother, Dale Mikshowsky; sister-in-law, Cathy Mikshowsky; and brother-in-law, James Strupp.

Special thanks to Father Konopa for the visits and prayers; to the staff at the Infusion Center at Gundersen Health System for their wonderful care for the last four years, with special thanks to Dr. Leone for your care.

Now that your pain and suffering are over, may God welcome you with open arms. Love you, Russ.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St, La Crosse. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on St. Joseph Ridge. Family and friends may call from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Friday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse and from 11:00 AM until the time of Mass on Saturday at the church. Following the services, there will be a celebration of Jane’s life held from 1:30 PM until 5:00 PM, at Timmer’s Ten Mile Pub, W4516 Eddie Ave, La Crosse. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.