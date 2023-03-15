ALBERTVILLE — Jane M. (Panzer) Syverson, age 81, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.

Jane was born on June 4, 1941, to Raymond and Grace (Fitzpatrick) Panzer at Luther Hospital, Eau Claire. Jane grew up and attended school in Eau Claire, graduating from Memorial High School in 1959.

After graduating high school, Jane moved to the Twin Cities and worked for a large insurance firm. She married Daniel Syverson on Aug. 18, 1962, at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.

Dan and Jane lived in the Albertville area, milking cows for many years. After the dairy cows were sold in 2009, the focus went to cash crops and beef cattle with their oldest son purchasing the family farm. Together they raised three children on the family farm.

Jane was very active with Howard-Wheaton 4-H Club and Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church for many years. She enjoyed reading, spending time with friends, family and neighbors playing cards, celebrating birthdays, visiting over a cup of coffee, daily naps, and holidays with family around the dining room table at the farm. Jane and Dan enjoyed many trips, adventures and other escapades with friends, neighbors and family.

Jane is survived by her husband, Dan of Albertville; three children: Wayne “Chester” and Kim Syverson (Emily Syverson), Victor and Tami Syverson (Jadyn and Josie Syverson, Carter Geist-Syverson, Jayden Peterson-Lapham), Laura and Christian Rushmann (Katie Rushmann); siblings: Mary (Peter) Tharp, Betty (Jim) Baribeau, John Panzer (Nancy Burfield); in-laws: Jim Syverson, Rick Syverson (Joan Sperry), Ken Syverson, Anita (Terry) Racine; and many wonderful cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard (Ace) Panzer; sisters-in-law: Donna Syverson, Marian Syverson; nieces: Denise (Syverson) Roach, Sara (Syverson) Hawkins; nephew, LaVerne Syverson; and family members from the Fitzpatrick, Panzer, and Syverson families.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, with the Rev. Hal Schroetter officiating. Burial will be at Big Elk Creek Cemetery, Elk Mound.

Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service Friday at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Elk Mound.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.