Jane Marie Mellem, 95, of Onalaska, passed away at her home at Springbrook Assisted Living in Onalaska on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

She was born in Milwaukee, WI, on January 15, 1926, to Walter and Margaret (Tatu) Jessen. She was united in marriage to Everett Mellem on December 9, 1944, at the Great Lakes Naval Base in Chicago. They were married for almost 74 years before Everett’s passing on September 22, 2018.

Jane shared her faith through her actions. She always had a smile and helping hand for everyone. One staff member called her the “Sunshine Greeter of Springbrook Assisted Living”. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, crocheting and sewing.

She is survived by her children: Marion (Jerry) Dencklau of Thor, IA, Sharon (Roger) Dunn of Cashton, WI, Jerry (Debbie) Mellem of Robins, IA, David (Mary) Mellem of Green Bay, WI, Pamela (Guy) Johnson of Dixon, MO, and Dennis (Jackie) Mellem of Sussex, WI; twelve grandchildren and five step grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren and fifteen step great grandchildren; five great, great grandchildren; one brother, LeRoy Jessen; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Everett, Jane was also preceded in death by six brothers, four sisters, and one great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, in Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Tim Duesenberg will officiate. Burial will take place in DeSoto Lutheran Cemetery in DeSoto, WI. Memorial gifts may be directed to the family or Gift of Grace Lutheran Church in Holmen, WI. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.