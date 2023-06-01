Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jane Mueller-Deignan passed away on May 8th, 2023 at Caretta Senior Living in Holmen. She was born in La Crosse to Dr. H.H. and Miriam Mueller on May 6, 1945. Jane was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Deignan and her parents: Dr. H.H. and Miriam. Jane is survived by her siblings: Ellyn (Frank) Enyeart, Fred (Beth) Mueller and John (Joan) Mueller and many nieces and nephews.

Jane attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Aquinas High School. Jane worked at the La Crosse Center for many years and at City Hall in La Crosse. The family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors that cared for Jane at Mayo Health System and the staff and hospice nurses at Caretta.

A Memorial Service Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Avenue South, on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:30AM. Family and friends may visit from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the Funeral Home on Saturday. Rev. Peter Raj will officiate with burial to take place in Catholic Cemetery. Her family will gather at a later date for a private service.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com