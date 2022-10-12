LA CROSSE — Jane Muriel (Mac Kenzie) Poss, 89, of La Crosse passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Jane was born on Aug. 24, 1933, the only child of William and Evelyn (Pryor) Mac Kenzie in Presque, Maine.

Jane married Richard Louis Poss on May 19, 1952. Two years later, the couple moved to Richard’s home state of Wisconsin, where they eventually raised eight children. Jane and Richard were happily married almost 40 years until his death in 1992. She will be remembered for her love of cats.

Jane is survived by her eight children: Michael (Connie) of La Crosse; Debra (Bill) Hulett of Hixton, Wisconsin; James (Brenda) of Gratiot, Wisconsin; Robert (Janet) of Winona, Minnesota; William (Maria) of Holmen; Judith (George) Kimmet of La Crosse; Mary (Paul) Boe of Okeechobee, Florida; Rick of Onalaska; a brother-in-law, Buck Beirne of Ettrick; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; dear and special friend, Cheryl Harter. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; one grandson; and one grandson-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, WI 54650. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Jane’s light-hearted chatter and thoughtful generosity will be missed by all who knew and loved her.