Jane Quall

Jane E. (Tracey) Quall, 71, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in her home after a courageous struggle with cancer. Jane was born in La Crosse, Aug. 34, 1948, to Robert J. and Elizabeth H. (Keppel) Tracey. Jane graduated from Mindoro High School and La Crosse Vocational (Western Technical College) as a licensed practical nurse. She married David Quall Oct. 10, 1970. Jane worked as an LPN at St. Francis Hospital, St. Francis Nursing Home, and Gundersen Lutheran Hospital.
Jane is survived by David, her loving husband and soul mate of 48 years; children, Seth Quall of Viroqua, Sarah Quall (Wayne Matter) of La Crosse; grandson, Sam Matter of La Crosse; two stepgrandchildren, Liam and Skylar; sisters, Mary Sargent of Onalaska, Anne Sawyer (Tim) of Melrose; brothers, James Tracey (Kay) of Medford, Wis. Robert Tracey (Sandy) of Holmen, Steven Tracey (Alyce) of Birchwood, Wis.; sister and brothers-in-law, Cheryl (Warren) Waller, Debra (David) Bilskemper, Wayne (Cindy) Liethen; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Tracey; and her nephews, Mikhail and Jacob Sawyer.
A celebration of life will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Holmen American Legion Post 284. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory- Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family in time of need. Online Condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.