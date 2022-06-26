OSSIAN, Iowa — Janet Anne Linderbaum, age 84, of Ossian, Iowa, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Ossian Senior Hospice. Janet Anne Linderbaum was born October 12, 1937, to the daughter of Walter and Esther (Deeny) Linderbaum in Decorah, Iowa. She graduated from De Sales High school in 1955. In 1959, she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in music from Viterbo College in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

After graduating from Viterbo, she taught music in Waukegan, Ill., and De Soto, Wis., before eventually returning to Viterbo to become the Admissions Counselor and then Director of Admissions. In 1978, she accepted the Registrar position while receiving her master’s degree in educational psychology and counseling from Winona State University. She remained in this position until her retirement in 2001.

Janet was an avid traveler. She created lots of memories in Costa Rica and Ireland along with traveling with the La Crosse Boy Choir, where she was able to see many parts of Europe. In 2009, Janet moved back to Ossian to take care of her mother. She rekindled friendships with many people whom she knew from her younger years. She enjoyed walking with many and would stop at the Coop-One-Stop with her friends for coffee and cappuccino. Janet was the ultimate giver, whether it was a thoughtful conversation, lending a helpful hand or charitable means. She was the most friendly, kind and compassionate person who loved life and loved people. Janet’s devotion was her family, church and friendships.

She led a simple life, with God always being front and center. She was a member of the St. Francis de Sales Church, Adult Choir, Lector, Catholic Daughters of America and Rosary Society.

She would want others to know that she lived a blessed life and loved everyone she met along the way.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two sisters: Mary (Bruce) Christopher of Ossian, Iowa, Debby (Mike) Scheidel of Ossian, Iowa; and her sister-in-law, Linda (Jerry) Linderbaum of Solon, Iowa.

Janet loved spoiling all her nieces and nephews: Jill (Mike) Kalvig of Nashua, Charles Christopher of Pekin, Ill., Jenni (Jose) Aguayo of Columbus, Ohio, Heather (T.J) Tigges of Calmar, Kari (Kory) Hageman of Calmar, and Katie (Casey) Wiltgen all of Calmar, Todd (Lisa) Linderbaum of Solon, Amanda (Adam) Stahle of Solon, and Beth (Casey) DeVries all of Solon.

In addition, she is survived by her great nieces and nephews: Logan Linderbaum, Tyler Linderbaum, Mia Stahle, Piper Stahle, Libbie Stahle, Finley DeVries, Christopher Kalvig, Elizabeth Kalvig, Adrienne Kalvig, Andrew Kalvig, Brekin Tigges, Briar Tigges, Miriah Hageman, Shira Hageman, Maci Wiltgen, Blake Wiltgen.

Janet joined those who preceded her in death including her parents, Walter (1985) and Esther (2009); her sister, Karen in (1944); and her brother, Jerry (2010).

The family of Janet Linderbaum would especially like to thank the staff at the Ossian Senior Hospice and Winneshiek Medical Center for their kindness, compassion and wonderful care given to Janet these past years.

There will be a Catholic Daughters of the Americas Rosary at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Ossian, Iowa.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Ossian, Iowa.

Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Rev. Robert Gross as the celebrant.

Burial will take place at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery in Ossian, Iowa.