 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Janet Anne Spreiter

Janet Anne Spreiter

ONALASKA—Janet Anne Spreiter passed away recently at the age of 68. Janet was born January 4, 1954, to Bill and Yvonne Spreiter. She was preceded in death by both parents. She is survived by her brother, Bob and sister-in-law Lori.

Janet worked for Crescent Printing in Onalaska for many years before going out on her own as a graphic designer.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 3:30 p.m. until time of services. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Allergies linked to increase risk of heart disease

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News