ONALASKA—Janet Anne Spreiter passed away recently at the age of 68. Janet was born January 4, 1954, to Bill and Yvonne Spreiter. She was preceded in death by both parents. She is survived by her brother, Bob and sister-in-law Lori.

Janet worked for Crescent Printing in Onalaska for many years before going out on her own as a graphic designer.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 3:30 p.m. until time of services. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.