CHIPPEWA FALLS — Janet C. (nee Brinson) Lea, 89, of Chippewa Falls passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

She was born Oct. 5, 1933, in Kennewick, Washington, to Laura (Boie) and John Brinson.

Janet is survived by her two sons: Nels (Kathy) Lea of Cadott and Peter (Julie) Lea of Chippewa Falls; two daughters: Laurie (Brian) Schweisthal of Cadott and Kelly (Sheldon) Phillips of Medford; grandchildren: Lucy (Nate) Smith, Eli (Kenna) Lea, Zach Lea, Jenny (Brandon) Nelson, Hannah (Matt) Riley, Brock (Alisha) Schweisthal, Jesse (Sarah) Schweisthal, Kayla Schweisthal, Sam Phillips and Katie Phillips; great-grandchildren: Aisnley Smith, Jack Riepe, Eric Riepe, Joe Riepe, Jaisley Nelson, Malachi Riley, Noah Riley, Ruby Riley, Elli Schweisthal, Zoe Schweisthal, Etta Schweisthal and Rosemary Schweisthal.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents; sisters: Imogene, and Marcia; and nephew, Stan.

The interment will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.