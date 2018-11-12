VIROQUA/WEST PRAIRIE — Janet M. Christianson, 72, of West Prairie, rural Viroqua, passed away Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at the Bland-Bekkedal Center for Hospice in Viroqua.
Janet married Marvin Christianson June 27, 1970. They have farmed in the town of Sterling since. She is survived by her husband, Marvin, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, with Pastor Jim Folz officiating. Burial will be in the North West Prairie Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. There will be a Viroqua Eagles Auxiliary service at 6:45 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. Friends may also call after 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to Bland-Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care; Northwest Prairie Cemetery Fund; or memorial of donor’s choice. To read the full obituary or leave a condolence for the family, please visit: www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
