LA CROSSE — Janet Corinne Huber, 92, of La Crosse, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Riverside Transitional Care Center. She was born on July 16, 1930.

She is survived by her three daughters: Sandra (Richard) Feyen, Rhonda Mullen and Pamela Huber; grandchildren: Jonathan Feyen, Jason (Miranda) Feyen, Tanya Mullen, Michelle Mullen, Tyler (Heather) Kaye, and Jameson (Chelsea) Kaye. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Jasper, Genevieve, Brinae, Lexus, Leo, Grant, Nelliah, TJ, Parker, Rowan, Bryson, Gordon, and Abigayle.

Private family services will be held.