Janet Delores (Miner) Buelow

Janet passed away very peacefully on July 14, 2022, at her home in Bloomington, Minnesota, with her loving daughter by her side.

Janet will be best remembered as a devoted mother, wife and genuine friend to all. If you knew her or even met her, you know this to be true.

She was born in Cornell, Wisconsin, on March 5, 1934, to Emery (Frank) Miner and Helen (Materski) Miner. Janet loved Cornell and as a young woman had no desire to leave. It was her father who gently encouraged her to venture out. She initially moved to Eau Claire for a brief stay before moving to Milwaukee with her sister. That is where she met a young, recently discharged Korean War serviceman, Charles (Chuck) Buelow, who would become her husband for 62 years. Charles worked multiple jobs during the day and went to college under the GI Bill at night. Janet stayed home with their four children. Working together they were able to successfully provide for and support their family. In 1968, they moved to Menomonie, looking for an idyllic place to raise their young family.

Janet loved Menomonie, where she and Chuck lived for nearly 40 years. There was nothing she would rather do than be with her family. She loved her home and loved her many great friends both from her days in Cornell and Menomonie. Being with and providing for her family was always her greatest joy. As lives got busy with school and extracurricular activities there was always one certainty, she would have dinner on the table waiting. Dinner time was family time, and she always made it special. At age 80, she was truly blessed with her one and only grandchild. It was a long wait for sure but well worth it. Grandson Daniel brought her unrelenting joy and comfort in her twilight years. Janet loved music and she loved to dance. She and Chuck danced great together. She loved movies. She loved the theater. She loved reading and gardening. She loved to cook, and her meals were the best. She loved her church and had a deep faith. She was supportive, kind and encouraging to all. She went to work after the kids were grown at Kivlin Eye Clinic. It was a job she very much enjoyed.

After retirement, Janet and Chuck started spending winters in West Palm Beach, Florida. They moved there full time in 2005. In 2015, they moved to Minnesota to be closer to family.

Janet was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles; her beloved son, Daniel; her mother and father; sisters: Joan and Sandra; her sisters-in-law: Mary, Patricia and Kathleen along with many other cherished family members and friends.

She is survived by children: Laura (Bill), Karen Gould (Steve), David (Mica); grandson, Daniel; brother-in-law, Steve Buelow (Marge); many nieces; nephews and friends.

There will be a memorial service for Janet at 11 a.m. Oct. 1, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 901 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, with visitation one hour prior. Interment and a luncheon will follow the service. Any contributions should be made to the charity of your choice in Janet’s memory.