 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janet Elaine Balfany

Janet Elaine Balfany

{{featured_button_text}}
Janet Elaine Balfany

Janet Elaine Balfany, 62, of La Crosse, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 10th, at First Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Visitation will take place on Friday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse, and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church.

The complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News