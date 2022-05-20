Janet Eleanor Daily

MAUSTON, WI—Janet Eleanor (Theesfield) Daily age 89, of Mauston, WI, formerly of Ladysmith, WI, was called home on April 28, 2022. Janet struggled for many years with rhabdomyolysis, cancer and vascular dementia.

Janet was born at home on January 9, 1933 in Iowa. She was the youngest child of four, born to Henry and Mabel (Kilgore) Theesfield. She graduated from Ladysmith High School, class of 1950.

Janet married Fred Daily in 1953, while he was serving in the Navy. They were married for 59 years. They lived in San Francisco-CA, Baldwin, Bruce, Rice Lake, Dallas, Kendall, Houston-MN, Ladysmith and Mauston, WI. Janet worked as a stenographer, a secretary, and as a special education aide (child specific).

As a child, Janet was on the farm with many animals and while married had many pets. Janet enjoyed reading (especially Janet Dailey novels!), doing puzzles, crafting, bowling, archery, card games, scrabble, being a Cub Scout den mother and gardening. She was lifelong collector of dolls, Precious Moments, salt and pepper shakers, chickens and Janet Dailey books. Her lifeline through all their moves was her family, friends and the United Methodist Church. She was active in all areas of church – services, bible study, conventions, teaching, crafting, funerals, and custodial. The activities of the Methodist women were where she made some of her closest friends.

Janet is survived by daughters: Kathy (John) Green of Mauston, and Diane Thompson (Dan Engler) of Oshkosh; son, Jim (Barb) Daily of Chatfield, MN; grandson, Joe (Fernanda) Daily of Rochester, MN; granddaughter, Shannon (Michael) Ryberg of LaCrosse, WI; sister, Mary Ellen Moon, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives, extended family and friends.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; husband Fred; brothers: Henry and Richard Theesfield; sister-in laws: Helen and Rose Theesfield; brother-in-law Allen Moon, grandson Brandon Green.

A memorial service for Janet will be held in Mauston on May 21, 2022, at the Mauston United Methodist Church, with visitation at 1:00 PM and service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers a memorial may be sent in Janet’s memory to the Mauston United Methodist Church. Masks will be required at visitation and the service because of other health issues in the family.

A private interment will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith at a later date.

The Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be given at www.crandallfuneral.com