Janet Evonne Guist (Johnson) passed away peacefully on Friday January 27, 2023, at the age of 88. Janet was born on August 21, 1934, to Lee and Lorraine (Schoemberger) Johnson. Janet went to live with her grandparents Byron and Lena Schoemberger at a young age who then raised her until adulthood. Janet married the love of her life Charles Guist in 1953, and together they had two children, David and Cindy. Janet graduated from Viroqua High School. After graduation Janet worked various jobs which included the Vernon Memorial Hospital and the Viroqua Tobacco Pool before going to work at the NCR plant in Viroqua where she worked for many years before retiring in 1993.

Janet truly enjoyed camping and fishing with her husband Chuck, along with their many friends and family members that camped and fished side by side with them, and at the end of the day enjoyed a cold beer while sitting around the campfire. Janet also enjoyed spending time with her children, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren with whom she loved playing cards and board games.

Janet is survived by her daughter, Cindy and husband Larry Primmer; granddaughter, Tonia Primmer and her two children, Bronson and Breleigh Wangen; grandson, Wayne Primmer and his wife, Stephanie and their three children Brandi Aid, Kolbi, and Brock Primmer; her sister, Kay and husband, Jim Willenberg; sister, Linda and husband, Ron Cook; and sister, Sandy Hunter; her sister-in-law, Annette Guist; her brother-in-law, Ron Pagel; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; son, David; her parents, Lee and Loraine Johnson; her grandparents, Byron and Lena Schoemberger; her mother and father-in-law, Charles Sr. and Luella Guist; her brothers, Larry and wife, Carol and Richard and wife, Matilda; her sister, Delores Pagel; in-laws: Russell and Bea Guist, Gail and Helen Guist, Jerry Guist, Dot and Hilmar Mathews, Doris and Walter Knable, Elaine and Ira Smith, Thelma and Ted Downing, and Delores and Millard Swiggum; nephews: John Guist, Mark Johnson, Brad Johnson, and Tim Whitney; and her nieces, Debbie Clark and Alta Mae Harlan.

Janet’s family would like to thank the staff at Vernon Manor, Moments Hospice, and Vernon Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care.

A Funeral Service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Vosseteig Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor George Shick officiated. A visitation was held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Janet was laid to rest at Brush Hollow Cemetery after the service. A luncheon followed the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.